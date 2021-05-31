Pima County inmate found unresponsive in cell

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Around 3 a.m. on Monday, corrections officers within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex said they encountered an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Corrections Officers immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive.

After attempting to resuscitate the inmate, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the jail. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, the release said.

The inmate has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Crook. Crook was arrested by the Tucson Police Department and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at about 3:00 a.m. on May 30, 2021.

Records show Crook was arrested for a probation violation for a charge. He was serving a probation sentence for attempt to commit aggravated assault on a corrections employee, according to arrest records.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it is available, PCSD said.