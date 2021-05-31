PCHD to hand out lottery tickets at Covid-19 vaccine site Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department will give away lottery tickets at Pima Community College’s Desert Vista Campus on Monday.

PCHD will hand out 100 $2 scratcher tickets at the campus, which is located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Arizona Lottery donated 200 $2 scratcher tickets with a maximum prize of $10,000, as well as assorted smaller cash prizes, according to the health department.

-Free lottery ticket 💵💰 -Free COVID-19 vaccine 🩹-Happening TODAY! 🤔The Arizona Lottery has graciously donated 200 ... Posted by Pima County Health Department on Monday, May 31, 2021

Tickets will be given out to the first 100 people, 21 and older, who get either the first shot of Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, or the Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot, the department said.

The Pima County Health Department handed out the first batch of 100 tickets at the Westgate Shopping Center on Saturday.

For a complete list of vaccination sites, click here.