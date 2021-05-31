Memorial Day 2021: Ceremonies and events in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday is Memorial Day. And despite many events being cancelled last year, ceremonies and events are back in southern Arizona.

VFW 549 will host a ceremony at East Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m.

The Scottish American Military Society will be laying wreaths at the South Lawn Cemetery at 8 a.m.

Rancho Sahuarita will have a sunrise remembrance ceremony from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Fort Huachuca will have its annual event at 11 a.m. at the Post Cemetery.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently send out a statement saying:

"This weekend, Arizona remembers the courageous men and women who laid down their lives to defend our country and protect out freedoms. We enjoy liberty, security and endless opportunities because of the heroes who believed in the promise of our country, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect it. Our service members embody the best of America and have shown the true meaning of selflessness, bravery and patriotism. We must strive to uphold the liberties for which they sacrificed their lives to protect. We also stand by the families of those who never made it home. The loved ones of our fallen heroes will always be in our hearts and their sacrifice does not go unnoticed. I wish all Arizonans and their families a safe and meaningful Memorial Day. I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff in recognition and memory of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation." Gov. Doug Ducey

