TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people have been displaced after an early Friday morning apartment fire.

Crews responded to the 2500 block of N. Dodge Boulevard near Grant Road, Tucson Fire Department said in a tweet.

Fire officials say a smoke alarm alerted the occupants to the fire and allowed them to evacuate safely. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

No word on the cause of the fire yet.