Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest after DNA matches with family members

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A southern Arizona family laid one of their own to rest Friday morning after DNA testing linked the fallen sailor with family members.

Signalman Third Class Austin Henry Hesler was just 21-years-old when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. His ship, the U.S.S. Oklahoma, was hit by a torpedo, killing him and 429 sailors.

When the ship was recovered in 1944, the bodies could not be identified.

"It was hard," said Katherine Ayala, Hesler's great-niece. "My grandmother went to several meetings and we went with her."

Ayala said her family was told stories about his time in the service by his crewmates.

"After it bombed, he got out with the majority of them," said Ayala's husband, Paul Ayala. "He went back in to help some people get out. The second time he went back in, he never made it out.

It was not until 2015 when the military started using DNA testing, which is what linked Hesler's family to his remains. In February of 2021, the DNA match was confirmed and Hesler entered his final resting place on Memorial Day weekend.

"It's a great honor, when you think about what happened," Paul Ayala said. "It was a very, very big impact on our country. A lot of men died, a lot of them have not been recovered, so there's still a lot of families that don't have closure."

Hesler's family said they chose the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery because they have other family members buried there.

"It's important that we be here to show our respect and show that we care for him," Paul Ayala said, "and do what we can for someone like him."