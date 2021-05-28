Police: Sierra Vista 9-year-old boy missing

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 9-year-old boy is missing, Sierra Vista Police Department said Friday morning.

Police say Noah Wood was last seen at his residence in the 200 block of North Enrico Avenue, which is on the north east side of Sierra Vista.

They believe the 9-year-old left the residence on foot at 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say it is unknown what clothing the boy is currently wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 520-803-35551.