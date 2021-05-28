BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for no-show psychics on social media

TUCSON (KVOA) - Astrology, tarot, and other psychic services is a big industry; it's estimated to be worth $2 billion. Scammers, of course, know an opportunity when they see one, said the Better Business Bureau. The BBB is warning consumers to watch out for scam psychics who use social media to find victims. BBB Scam Tracker has received reports from people who paid for readings and other services but never received what they were promised.

How the scam works

You follow a social media account that posts frequently about astrology, tarot, or a similar topic. You notice the content creator offers personal astrology and psychic readings, so you book a session. After selecting a time and date, you’re directed to pay using a digital wallet app, such as CashApp. When the time comes for your session, the psychic is unreachable. Unfortunately, when you ask about a refund, they block you or simply disappear, the BBB said.

One consumer reported their experience booking a tarot reading on social media. “[The psychic] takes payment up front and frequently misses readings,” they wrote. After requesting a refund, the psychic, “yells at you, claims to not know you, tells you [they] have too many emails to respond to and eventually blocks you without refunding.”

Complaints about no-show psychics are the most common version of this scam reported to BBB Scam Tracker, but watch out for variations. Consumers also reported seeing phony reviews or being pressured into paying additional services. For example, one victim reported losing $3,500 to one such scammer. “She gets you to come back by saying she will do healing meditation to get rid of the evil spirits,” the report read. “She pressures you that you need to give her cash/money to ‘cleanse’ the evil spirits or to use for the meditation.”

How to avoid social media psychic scams: