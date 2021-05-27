Stage Two fire restrictions will remain in place on public lands through the holiday weekend

TUCSON - Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put in place on federal land in Southern Arizona.

Just a little more than a week ago we were put under stage 1 restrictions. That has been quickly upgraded to stage 2 because of the new fires that have been recently started and Arizona.

Vidalia Vigil with the Bureau of Land Management said, "We see that people are not following stage one restrictions we will implement the stage 2 especially if we see more fires being caused by humans."

Stage 2 restrictions go a little bit further than the stage 1 restrictions. Discharging of any firearm is now prohibited and campfires in most locations that aren't explicitly marked are banned.

Even with all these restrictions the Bureau of Land Management is not shutting down recreation areas for the holiday.

If you aren't going on public lands, there's plenty you can do around your home to prevent fires when you are grilling or starting your own campfire in your yard.

Tiffany Davila with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said, "Don't burn outdoors if it's windy. Make sure you've got water nearby or some kind of hose or bucket if you're working outdoors with equipment that could spark."

Windy conditions can spread fires easily. And we could see some strong wind gusts this weekend. If you do plan on grilling, make sure to clear out flammable dead plants from your yard before you start.