BBB Tip: Supporting veterans organizations on Memorial Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many donors will seek to contribute to veterans and military service charities this Memorial Day weekend. BBB’s Give.org is pleased to share the following tips to make sure contributors can donate with confidence and avoid questionable appeal circumstances.

Do You Know the Exact Name of the Charity?

What Are the Charity's Programs?

Do You Take Precautions on Phone Appeals?

Were You Pressured to Give Immediately?

Ask the Charity How They Benefit From Donated Clothing or Other Items?

Have You Vetted the Charity with Outside Sources? Access BBB charity reports on BBB's Give.org to see if they meet the BBB Charity Standards. Also see if the charity is registered with your state government's charity registration agency, usually a division of either the Attorney General's office or Secretary of State's office. About 40 U.S. states require charities to register.

This list shows nationally soliciting veterans and military service charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities.) Click on the links to access reports on each group.

America’s VetDogs – The Veteran’s K-9 Corps

Armed Services YMCA of the USA

Blinded Veterans Association

Blue Star Families

Boot Campaign

Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Foundation

Code of Support Foundation

Corporate America Supports You

Disabled American Veterans

EOD Warrior Foundation

Green Beret Foundation

Homes for Our Troops

Honor Flight Network

K9s for Warriors

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Military Spouse Corporate Career Network

Military with PTSD

National Military Family Association

Operation First Response

Operation Homefront

Puppy Jake Foundation

Soldiers’ Angels

Team Red, White & Blue

Travis Manion Foundation\

USA Cares

USO

Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home for Children

VFW Foundation

Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Family Support