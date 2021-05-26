Three injured in apartment fire on Tucson’s south side

Three injured in apartment fire on Tucson’s south sideNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people were transported to the hospital after an apartment fire Wednesday morning on Tucson's south side.
Crews were dispatched to the complex near Valencia Road and Twelve Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Tucson Fire Department says crews rescued a person who was trapped inside the apartment.
One person remains in critical condition and the other two are stable, TFD said Wednesday afternoon.
"Residents helped crews by setting up a ladder for victims to escape when their primary exit was cut off, as seen in the third photo," TFD said.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona says it's working with 15 residents to see if they need assistance.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.