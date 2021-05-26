Filmmaking makes a comeback in Marana

MARANA (KVOA) - The movie industry is back in Southern Arizona and a movie is being made in Marana.

A 2021 movie called "The Crossroads" was filmed at Glover Farms. With its diverse and lush landscapes, it had what the filmmakers wanted for the script including Southern Arizona's built-in and ready-to-go workforce.

"We have so much infrastructure that's already in place for feature film production. Many crews and cast who are Screen Actors Guild members and other guild members," Laura Funkhouser-Cortelyou, with the Marana Film Office, said. "And they're here all the time in Southern Arizona available to work if people will take that one extra step and reach out to their local film offices."

"And we're thrilled that so many people were put to work right in our community to help our community and make it more vibrant," said Kelly Glover, Glover Ranch and Glover Ranch Events.

