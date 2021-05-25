Pima County pools to open Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will reopen its public swimming pools over Memorial Day weekend.

All pools — except the Northwest YMCA, which is closed for renovations — will open on Saturday.

Swimming lessons will be offered to children ages 3 1/2 and up beginning June 7. Online registration for the lessons opened May 18. To register, visit www.pima.gov/pools.

To register for the Novice Summer Swim Team, visit www.pima.gov/swimteam or call 520-724-5189. Registration will be open until June 11, or until the team at a specific pool reaches capacity.

The public is asked to wear masks when entering Pima County buildings.