Phoenix Zoo welcomes 21 endangered black-footed ferret kits

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation at the Phoenix Zoo welcomed 21 endangered black-footed ferret kits Tuesday.

The kits make up four litters to moms, Lazuli, Yoshi, Ridley and Mandolin.

“This is already our most successful black-footed ferret breeding season at the Johnson Conservation Center since 2016,” says Dr. Tara Harris, Director of Conservation and Science at the Phoenix Zoo. “Encouragingly, another three females are possibly pregnant, so we may have additional kits soon.

The new kits will reside with their mothers in specially designed den boxes while they’re being raised.

“The ferret moms are doing a fantastic job of caring for the new kits,” said Harris. “Some will likely be destined for release to the wild whereas others will be retained for the breeding program. Wherever these kits go, we are proud to know they will play a part in the recovery of this iconic species.”

In addition to breeding the endangered species, the Zoo is also selling limited edition “Save our BFFS” t-shirts. According to the Zoo, the proceeds will go towards both black-footed ferret conservation efforts and every other animal that resides at the zoo.

The Johnson Conservation Center, the off-exhibit space at the Zoo reserved specifically for breeding native species, is one of six facilities in the world breeding black-footed ferrets with the intention of releasing them into the wild.

The Conservation Center also breeds narrow-headed garter snakes, cactus ferruginous pygmy-owls and Chiricahua leopard frogs.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.