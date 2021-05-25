New eegee’s location now open on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local fan-favorite is opening its doors on Tucson's south side.

eegee's opened its new location on Interstate 19 and Irvington Road Tuesday.

Today is the big day! 🎉 Our brand-new location at I-19 and Irvington is NOW OPEN! Spread the word and swing by to say hello, check out the new look and help us celebrate. Hungry now? Check out our menu on https://t.co/T1WY6W8MMj before you come—we can't wait to see you! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/GcbFMV8S9q — eegees (@eegees) May 25, 2021

It's one of the seven new locations in the Tucson-area.

Last October, the chain said it would open 12 new locations in 2021, including five in the Valley.

Since 1971, eegee's has grown to two dozen locations throughout Tucson.

The fan-favorite chain was named the Best Fast Food in Arizona by Food and Wine Magazine in 2019.

For more information, visit www.eegees.com.