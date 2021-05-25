BBB: Tips to avoid being scammed by door-to-door salespeople

TUCSON (KVOA) - Door-to-door salespeople offer paving services, magazine subscriptions, security alarms, or other products and services. But the Better Business Bureau warns some may have bad intentions.

Many door-to-door salespeople are legitimate, but others might only be looking to make a sale an then, move on. BBB recommends people to have a plan in place when you hear that tell tale knock:

Ask about licensing . Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing. Not sure? Call the city or township offices to verify.



. A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with having their identity checked with a quick phone call to the company. Research the company and contact them to check if the salesperson is in fact an employee. Read the company’s Business Profile and customer reviews at BBB.org. Read the contract closely. If you are interested in a product or service, get everything in writing including price, contract details and all other terms and conditions. Tell the salesperson the proposal will be reviewed and a decision will be made. Verify the physical address and valid contact information for the company are included. Read all the terms and conditions carefully before signing on the dotted line.



Paying $30 to $40 per month for magazine subscriptions may not sound like much, but it can add up. Be wary of automatically renewing subscriptions and make sure you check the average subscription costs for any magazine that interests you. Most magazines have detachable postcards inside with some of the lowest rates available. Know your rights. The Federal Trade Commission’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives the customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in their home or at a location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business. Along with a receipt, salespeople should also include a completed cancellation form that customers can send to the company to cancel the agreement. By law, the company must give customers a refund within 10 days of receiving the cancellation notice. In Canada, the cooling off period varies by province.



People who have issues with door-to-door solicitors can file a complaint on BBB.org, as well as with their local law enforcement.