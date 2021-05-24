UArizona Cancer Center earns national accreditation for breast centers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted accreditation to the University of Arizona Cancer Center, Banner Health announced in a news release on Monday.

Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to and demonstrate compliance with the NAPBC standards addressing leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients, Banner said.

The NAPBC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program, it said. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

Patients receiving care at NAPBC-accredited centers have access to:

comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services

a multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options

information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services and survivorship care.

“Achieving NAPBC accreditation ensures that our patients at the University of Arizona Cancer Center have access to excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care that includes patient advocacy and community outreach. Our team is proud to join our national partners in setting the standards for breast cancer care,” said Julie E. Bauman, MD. MPH, deputy director of the UA Cancer Center, Chief, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Banner – University Medicine.

The breast care team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center includes health care professionals from a variety of disciplines who Banner Health said are committed to working together to provide the best care available through the patient’s entire course of treatment, from diagnosis to survivorship.

Patients receiving care at an NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling, patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, and survivorship care.

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to the quality of care of patients with diseases of the breast. Its board membership includes professionals from more than 20 national organizations that represent the full spectrum of breast care.