Pima Federal Golf Classic raises $66,000 for local organizations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Back on April 29, Pima Federal Credit Union hosted its 8th Annual Golf Classic and raised $66,000.

The event went to support three local organizations, which were selected as the beneficiaries of the event.

The organizations: Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation were each provided with a $22,000 donation to "help further their mission of providing vital resources and support to our community."

"It's very gratifying that we can come together as a community and support caused that benefit all of us," Eric Renaud, CEO and President of Pima Federal said. "Our society is stronger for it. I wish to take the opportunity to thank our employees for hosting another successful event; each of whom retain a strong desire and passion to give back to those who serve our community."

The event was held at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain.

It hosted around 124 golfers and held a live raffle and silent auction.