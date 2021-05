TUCSON (KVOA) - Several Pima County community centers will soon be back open.

The county says the centers will be open for limited youth and senior activities, as well as public computer labs access starting the week of June 7.

Most of the community centers have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for youth activities opens Tuesday at 6 a.m. To register or more information, visit www.pima.gov/parks.