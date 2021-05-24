Fire activity and dry conditions trigger stage 2 fire restrictions in southeastern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Forestry said it and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management Gila District, all districts of the Coronado National Forest, Saguaro National Park, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, Coronado National Memorial, Chiricahua National Monument, Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, Cabeza Prieta

National Wildlife Refuge, and Tumacácori National Historical Park will implement campfire and smoking restrictions in southeastern Arizona.

Campfires are never allowed on the San Bernardino and Leslie Canyon National Wildlife Refuges, it said.

Visitors can call or check refuge websites for up-to-date information.

Residents and visitors should check with respective county governments for information on the implementation of fire bans across unincorporated county lands.

Beginning May 26, and until rescinded, the following are prohibited:

Building maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, elevated grills, or wood stove including fires in developed campgrounds or improved sites.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations

Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include:

Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways.

Welding, or operating acetylene, or other torches with open flame.

Using an explosive.

Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on federal and state lands. Target shooting is prohibited year-round on National Park Service and state lands. Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire. Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used in order to prevent

wildfires.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Fire conditions, as well as localized closures and restrictions, are subject to change. Since tribal, federal, state and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play, visit wildlandfire.az.gov.