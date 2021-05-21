Vaccinated individuals can hike Tumamoc Hill maskless, UArizona says

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vaccinated individuals may now hike Tumamoc Hill maskless, the University of Arizona said Friday.

Since last summer, face coverings have been required for walkers at the popular hiking destination.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hill briefly closed to all walkers in March 2020 but reopened in late May 2020.

The update in face covering policy falls in line with Pima County's decision last week to remove a mask mandate for vaccinated people. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask use for vaccinated people.

Tumamoc Hill is located on Tucson's west side, near St. Mary's Hospital.