Nogales police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle, DPS says

TUCSON (KVOA) - Officials on Friday said the Nogales police officer that was struck by a vehicle Thursday night is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The off-duty officer was hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control on Interstate 19 at Mariposa Road in Nogales.

UPDATE: DPS says Nogales Police Officer hit by car last night has life threatening injuries. They have ruled out impairment. Officer was off-duty working a construction site. I'm live @KVOA at noon with the latest. — Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) May 21, 2021

He was airlifted to Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson.

At about 8: 18 p.m. Thursday, DPS responded to a call on southbound I-19 around Mariposa Road.

Officials say the officer was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Arizona Department of Transportation says I-19 northbound at Mariposa Road is now open.

To show support, community members held a 'Back the Blue' rally Thursday night at UMC after the officer's arrival.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said impairment has been ruled out as a cause in the incident. However, the crash remains under investigation.