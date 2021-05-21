Nogales police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle, DPS says

Nogales police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle, DPS saysUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Officials on Friday said the Nogales police officer that was struck by a vehicle Thursday night is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The off-duty officer was hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control on Interstate 19 at Mariposa Road in Nogales.
He was airlifted to Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson.
At about 8: 18 p.m. Thursday, DPS responded to a call on southbound I-19 around Mariposa Road.
Officials say the officer was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Arizona Department of Transportation says I-19 northbound at Mariposa Road is now open.
To show support, community members held a 'Back the Blue' rally Thursday night at UMC after the officer's arrival.
Arizona Department of Public Safety said impairment has been ruled out as a cause in the incident. However, the crash remains under investigation.