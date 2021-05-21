Nogales police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Nogales police officer is still in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control on Interstate 19 Thursday night.

OVERNIGHT: An off-duty @NogalesPoliceAz Officer was struck by a vehicle on I-19 at Mariposa. They were flown to Banner UMC where his condition is unknown.



I'll have the latest on #TucsonToday from 5-7am... Hope you join us on this #fridaymorning. @KVOA https://t.co/6uTd0U4sDc — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) May 21, 2021

The state's Department of Public Safety says the off-duty officer suffered serious injuries from the incident. He was flown to Banner - University Medical Center in Tucson.

At about 8: 18 p.m. Thursday, DPS responded to a call on southbound I-19 around Mariposa Road.

Officials say the officer was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Arizona Department of Transportation says I-19 northbound at Mariposa Road is now open.

To show support, community members held a 'Back the Blue' rally Thursday night at UMC after the officer's arrival.