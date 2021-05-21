Governor Ducey offering $2000 to unemployed people who get a job starting Monday

TUCSON - Many employers across Southern Arizona have had a very tough time hiring.

Some say it’s because of Federal safety nets paying more than a traditional job.

Governor Ducey said, "I'm joining several other governors across the country moving now it's the third stage will no longer be taking Federal money for supplemental unemployment benefits effective July 10th Arizona will not be paying the federal supplement the unemployed workers."

Governor Ducey is not just turning away the unemployment benefit but is taking it a step further.

"Rather than paying people not to work will be offering a one-time bonus of $2,000 to any eligible Arizona who returns to the workforce and gets a job."

That bonus will take effect on Monday.

The business services team and Pima County are ready for an influx of applications for jobs of all types.

Danny Howe is with the business service team in Pima County and said, "It's like across the board. Typically, construction needs help, or another business needs more help, but we are seeing it in all sectors all industries hiring for multiple positions they can't get filled."

Pima County also mentioned that they do believe jobs will return to normal soon but professions like healthcare that have a shortage may take more time to fill due to more training requirements.