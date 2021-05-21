Better Business Bureau is reporting a steep increase in car rental scams in 2021

TUCSON - A rental car shortage it's causing prices to skyrocket and scammers have found a clever way to cash in.

Prices for a car rental have nearly doubled in the last few months due to low supply and higher demand.

The Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker for many scams and just in the past few months almost 1,000 people Nationwide have fallen victim to rental car scammers online.

Sean Herdricks is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the BBB in Southern Arizona and he says that many people fall for them because the websites look like the real thing.

Herdricks said, "What they'll do is they'll say hey we've set up a special partnership with these companies whether it's Apple Best buy or whatever it is and they're going to ask you well if you pay in a gift card from one of our partner companies then you'll be able to get this special deal."

If you feel like you've been a victim of a scam make sure to report it to the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org/scamtracker