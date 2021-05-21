Arizona governor signs bill allowing people to get cocktails to go even after pandemic

Arizona governor signs bill allowing people to get cocktails to go even after pandemicNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizonans will now be able to get cocktails to-go after the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed legislation allowing bars, liquor stores and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go.
Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month -- Rep. Jeff Weninger led legislation efforts.
In March 2020, the governor issued an Executive Order that allowed bars and restaurants to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages to-go due to the Covid-19 pandemic. House Bill 2772 allows businesses to offer to-go cocktails even after the pandemic.