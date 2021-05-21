Arizona Department of Corrections administers 43,000+ COVID-19 vaccines to inmates

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has reached another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its state as well as private prison facilities, it said.

The Department said it has received 43,580 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and has administered a total of 43,587 first and second-dose vaccines at its ten state prison complexes to date. Additionally, the private prisons have administered a total of 9,792 vaccines to date. ADCRR said it will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the department and will continue to provide weekly updates on the total number of vaccines administered.

COVID-19 data continues to be updated on the ADCRR dashboard at: https://corrections.az.gov/adcrr-covid-19-dashboard. Please note the data on the dashboard is cumulative back to February 2020. For the latest regarding ADCRR’s COVID-19 management strategy, please visit: https://corrections.az.gov/covid-19-management-updates.