5, 6, 7, 8… on Zoom?! Walden Grove High School’s “Performing Arts Crew” powers through the pandemic

SAHUARITA, Ariz. – The "Performing Arts Crew" also know as "PAC" at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita is one-of-a-kind… and, they continue to show that by powering through this one-of-a-kind year.

Performing arts class… on Zoom? That's how Kristi Lopez was forced to teach when COVID hit but that hasn't stopped her students dance videos from continuing to go viral.

"The kids were in their kitchens and their bathrooms and their garage… and, I was just teaching them that way" PAC teacher Kristi Lopez told News 4 Tucson.

Certainly a year to remember. After learning from their kitchens, bathrooms and garages, the students were able to return to in-person instruction in the spring.

"The one main thing we got to do was this Scooby Doo video: "Scooby-Doo" Homecoming Video - YouTube

We learned a lot of it from Zoom and then we came here and were able to practice it a few times."

And that Scooby Doo video now has over 11,700 views on their YouTube page that has nearly 90,000 subscribers.

Despite having to rescheduling the filming four times, it's safe to say that the team thinks it's worth it. In fact, their "Marvel" homecoming assembly dance from 2019 has over 5.2 million views: "Marvel" Homecoming Assembly Dance - YouTube

"We're not studio kids… we're here for not even that long. I think it's just the family we create here and we just show it when we perform" said PAC senior Adra Merchant.

"In the town of Sahaurita, everyone has an idea of who we are and the honor that comes with the name" said PAC senior Ryan Reedy.

But who they are and the honor that comes with the name all starts from the top…

"We just keep pushing through" Lopez added. "And, those are the kinds of dancers and kids that I have and I'm so proud of them."

"There's always going to be ups and downs… and, you just have to push through them. every down, there's always going to be an up" said Merchant.

Talk about perseverance. PAC is currently a 6-time consecutive state hip hop champion in Arizona… and, they're hoping to make that 6, a 7.

To learn more about the team, click here.