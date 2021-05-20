Skip to Content

Rep. Daniel Hernandez announces run for Congress

Updated
Last updated today at 7:52 am
7:50 am Local NewsTop Stories
Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr
Daniel Hernandez for Congress
Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson native Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr is running for Arizona's Second Congressional District.

Hernandez made the announcement Thursday morning.

"I’m a son, a brother, and a bilingual kid from Tucson. I’ve been a nurse’s assistant, a campaign organizer, a school board president, and a state legislator. When I see a problem, I get to work to fix it," he said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick said she won't run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.

Currently, Hernandez serves in the Arizona State House.

He is a first-generation college student, University of Arizona graduate and he interned for then-Congressman Gabby Giffords.

For more information, visit danielhernandezforcongress.com/.

RELATED: Dr. Randy Friese announces run for Ariz. 2nd Congressional District

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content