Rep. Daniel Hernandez announces run for Congress

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson native Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr is running for Arizona's Second Congressional District.

Hernandez made the announcement Thursday morning.

"I’m a son, a brother, and a bilingual kid from Tucson. I’ve been a nurse’s assistant, a campaign organizer, a school board president, and a state legislator. When I see a problem, I get to work to fix it," he said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick said she won't run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.

Currently, Hernandez serves in the Arizona State House.

He is a first-generation college student, University of Arizona graduate and he interned for then-Congressman Gabby Giffords.

For more information, visit danielhernandezforcongress.com/.