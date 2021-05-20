A majority of people are ready to return to normal while others aren’t quite ready

TUCSON - Since the city and county have rolled back mask mandate many people are feeling like we are returning to normal.

The CDC and Pima County now say that it is safe to ditch the mask if you are vaccinated.

This is the first time in more than a year the CDC has said anyone didn't have to wear a mask or socially distance.

There are people out there that are ready to get right back into real life.

Jay Slowey, a Tucson resident, says he is perfectly ok with wearing masks, but like many people is ready to ditch them all together. He said, "I do and I can't wait you know not to have to wear the mask in the shopping center or get coffee."

Jen Slowey, who is visiting Jay from California, echoed the same sentiment.

She said, "I think for the most part we are I mean I'm just visiting but looking around a lot of people aren't wearing masks and even in the gyms they aren't either, so I think we definitely are."

Chris Segrin is a behavioral scientist at the U of A who studies Mental Health. He says even though many of us are ready to go back to normal we still need to respect those that may need some more time.

Segrin said, "People who had a fairly smooth experience through the pandemic, they didn't get ill, none of their immediate family member got it, returning to normal should be something that they can ease into fairly quickly. We have to keep in mind at least in the back of our mind that some people were traumatized by the pandemic."

The good news for those people that need more time to feel comfortable is that much of the public is understanding and will wear masks in certain settings.