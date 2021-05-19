Stage 1 fire restrictions are starting to be implemented in Arizona

TUCSON - Wildfire season is in full swing in Arizona and it has been active so far. The Tonto National Forest is taking steps to educate the public about wildfire prevention.

Stage 1 fire restrictions include only being allowed to start campfires in designated locations, only smoking in the recreation areas, and only being able to go shooting if you have a hunting permit.

Zachary Ellinger and Vidalia Vigil are both Fire prevention officers with the Forest Service and are part of a group called Shoot Responsibly Arizona.

Both Ellinger and Vigil also enjoy target practice on public lands, but now that activity is restricted since stage one restrictions are in place.

Ellinger said, "We want to be responsible target shooters. That is what this whole campaign is about is making good decisions."

Regular bullets typically aren't allowed under stage 1 restrictions, but are allowed when you have a hunting permit.

Vigil talked about the year-round restrictions saying, "The exploding targets, tracer ammunition and incendiary ammunition are illegal on public lands all year round."

Ellinger says people who don't bring out their own targets use things they find in the forest as target practice. "There are other folks that just go out and pick something where it's a piece of vegetation or a rock or a sign and they choose to use things that aren't appropriate for target practice."

This is all to stop forest fires during the summer months, but once the temperatures cool back down restrictions will be lifted.

Vigil said, "We lift restrictions when we see an increase in moisture, temperatures reduced, and those fire high fire danger ratings are lowered."