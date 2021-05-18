Pima County sheriff continues to push ‘meaningful’ police reform one year after death of George Floyd

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - It has been over a year since the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While his death sparked police reform nationwide, here in Pima County, a local law enforcement agency says it is committed to "meaningful" change.

Pima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday issued a statement on police reform.

"Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is committed to meaningful, positive law enforcement reform, while supporting and respecting deputies as they serve with professionalism, courtesy and respect. With this in mind, Sheriff Nanos has released a statement on his approach to police reform for our community." PCSD

In his statement, Nanos said that in order "to meet the legitimate concerns of our community, I am developing a four-prong approach to meaningful reform".

The approach consists of providing its members with body-worn cameras, the development of a "regional Critical Incident Team" to handle investigations of in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings, creating a community board to assess policies that impact training of deputies, and a program to reduce the population at the county's jail.

"It would be a travesty if law enforcement leaders didn't use this (in-custody deaths) as a stepping stone to take advantage of a great opportunity to do better," Nanos told News 4 Tucson in April when talking about police reform.

Last year, a 27-year-old man died in custody of Tucson Police Department officers. His arrest followed a 911 call by his grandmother.

Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez was said to be acting out of control, under the influence of cocaine. His death prompted legal action against the Tucson Police Department and several officers.

Following the incident on April 21, 2020, three officers resigned from their positions before they could be fired from the police department. After reviewing evidence in the case, Pima County prosecutors decided those officers would not face any criminal charges.

Since the incident, Tucson's police department says it has taken steps to create police reform.

The department had a sentinel event review board examine the Ingram-Lopez case and another recent in-custody death. What followed was a 78-page report detailing 53 reform recommendations, including no longer using spit-socks and adding more restraint-usage training.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus also informed the public that in-custody deaths will be revealed to the public within 72 hours of an incident.