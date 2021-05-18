BBB Warning: Shoppers complain of never receiving orders from Cranehast.com

TUCSON (KVOA) - Despite the return of in-person shopping, online purchase scams continue to be a major risk for shoppers, according to reports submitted to BBB®. Consumers alerted BBB to Cranehast.com, a website advertising a wide range of products on social media.

Since March 2021, BBB said it has received eight complaints, four BBB Scam Tracker reports, and 100 inquiries regarding Cranehast.com. According to reports, consumers never received items they ordered from the website, and attempts at obtaining refunds were denied.

According to consumer reports, Cranehast.com advertises high-dollar home goods on online search engines. Multiple consumers said they discovered Cranehast.com while combing search results for products like dining tables, air purifiers and workbenches. Although these products are advertised, BBB said it discovered the items are not listed or searchable on the site. In fact, the site appears to exclusively sell drinking straws, and no other products are listed.

What Happened Once Orders Were Placed?

After placing an order, consumers said there was little to no communication from Cranehast.com. When they reached out by phone or email for more information, they reportedly discovered that the phone number was not in service and emails were returned as undeliverable.

However, multiple consumers report Cranehast.com submitted fraudulent tracking information after they requested refunds, the BBB said. Although they report buying large products like furniture and appliances, consumers say the packages for which tracking information was submitted were far too light to be the products they ordered.

Consumer Experience

According to one consumer, “the package that was supposedly delivered only weighed 3.20 lbs. The bench that I ordered weighs over 25 lbs. The original post has since disappeared off of the internet. I tried numerous times to contact Cranehast by email and phone. None of my emails went through and neither did my phone calls.”

Websites like Cranehast.com show that online purchase scams will continue to be a major risk for consumers, even as in-person shopping becomes more accessible, the BBB said. Scammers are using digital technologies like online payment platforms and advertising to reach more victims and make more money.

BBB offers shoppers these tips: