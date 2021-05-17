World War II jackets restored and displayed at Pima Air & Space Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new exhibit debuted Saturday at the 390th Memorial Museum.

The museum has more than 40 A-2 flying jackets -- one of the largest collections in the country.

The jackets have been repaired and restored over the past year. They were worn by the men of the 390th Bombardment Group. It was part of the 8th Air Force.

The men decorated their jackets with squadron patches, nose art, slogans and bombs, which represented the number of missions they flew.

Curator Mae Casey says the jackets tell the story of the men who wore them.

"In the case of the 390th some of them had never even seen a plan and they went and they learned how to fly planes and they literally saved the world, and they saved our freedom and democracy."

If you want to check out the jackets, the 390th Museum is located on the grounds of the Pima Air and Space Museum.

New jackets will be rotated onto display every three to four months.