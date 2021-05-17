Tax Day is here: Local organization helps residents file taxes

TUCSON (KVOA) - After nearly a month-long extension, Tax Day is here.

The IRS and the State of Arizona made the change to help those impacted by the pandemic.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona offer a program to help you file your taxes.

"VITA," stands for Voluntary Income Tax Assistance. It has been offered by United Way since 2016. However, this year, it's all done online.

Pima County's Community and Workforce Development Department partners with United Way to provide the service for the community.

Eligible individuals must make $66,000 or less combined as a household. All you need is your W2 forms on hand.

"It's been an extended season and it's been one that's been complicated with the Covid pandemic and I think that many of our volunteer tax preparers are looking forward to some sort of a break," said Ken Briggs with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

United Way says they'll offer the service up until June 30 for those who are confident that they'll receive funds.

Individuals who owe money to government could file for an extension.

More than $20 million is left on the table every year in Pima County because they don't file and receive their refund.