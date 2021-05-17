Douglas teen charged for allegedly making bombs

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making bombs.

Carlos Eduardo Santa Cruz of Douglas, Ariz., was arrested on May 10 after an investigation initiated by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in March.

The FBI searched two locations in the 800 block of 14th Street in Douglas. They located an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a potential second device, according to Douglas Police Department.

The 14-year-old was charged as an adult. He was indicted on the following:

ARS 13-501/13-2308.01.A.2 Organize, Finance, Supervise Act of Terrorism;

ARS 13-501/13-2308.01.A.3 Incite, Induce to Promote Terrorism;

ARS 13-501/13-2308.01.A.4 Furnish, Assist in Acts of Terrorism;

ARS 13-501/13-2308.01.A.5 Facilitate an Act of Terrorism;

ARS 13-501/3102.A15 Misconduct involving weapons (two counts).

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.