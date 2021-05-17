21-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police identified the victim in Friday's fatal motorcycle collision as a 21-year-old man.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of S. Kino Parkway late Friday night for a serious injury collision. They say Mahmoud Soufiani Morabet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morabet was identified as the driver of a black 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle.

In a news release Monday, police said a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was making a left turn from southbound Kino Parkway into a business when Mr. Morabet was travelling northbound on Kino when he stuck the front passenger's side of the Malibu.

The driver of Malibu remained on the scene, police say. The driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

"Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence have determined that failing to yield making a left-turn by the Malibu is a major contributing factor in the collision," Tucson Police Department said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No citations have been issued at this time.