SUSD, Cox expand high-speed internet services in Tucson’s Summit View neighborhood

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Summit View neighborhood will now have access to high-speed internet services.

The Sunnyside Unified School District, Pima County and Cox worked together in order to make this happen.

In a news release, Sunnyside said more than 1,000 households in the neighborhood will have access to Cox broadband services.

“This alliance between our district and Cox empowers our teachers and students and builds a strong foundation for an equitable, quality education,” said SUSD Superintendent Steve Holmes. “We know

families need these services and find this a powerful way to support internet access.”

In addition, Cox is donating $10,000 to Summit View Elementary School to support digital equity efforts and programs. They say this will help students over the summer months and new school year.