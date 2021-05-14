Sierra Vista announces plan for Fourth of July events

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Independence Day will be celebrated this year in Sierra Vista.

A full program of festivities will be offered to residents on July 4, the City of Sierra Vista said Friday.

“Our community recognizes the importance of Independence Day and we’re pleased to once again be able to partner with the Sierra Vista Rotary Club to host these beloved annual festivities in full this year,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said in a news release.

Festivities include the fireworks display and the Midday Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The city said more detailed news regarding the events will be available soon.