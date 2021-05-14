Pima County discusses mask mandate during special meeting

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - "Vax up, mask down"?

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday at 3 p.m., discussing its mask mandate.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Officials are expected to discuss Board Resolution 2020-96, which requires everyone in Pima County to wear a face covering when physical distancing can't be maintained.

The county's Health Department will provide updates about the vaccination of youths age 12 to 15, who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the state, 735,385 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County. More than 350,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 419,392 have received at least one dose.

You can watch the meeting on the County's website and KVOA's Facebook page.