Evacuations lifted; wildfire threatened part of Old Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation notices have been lifted for a Bisbee neighborhood that was threatened by a wildfire on the outskirts of the former mining town and modern-day tourist attraction in southeastern Arizona.

Officials said residents were allowed to return home early Friday after ground crews and air tankers halted the fire in the Zacatecas Canyon area of Old Bisbee late Thursday.

The fire was estimated at 30 acres. Its cause was under investigation.

Elsewhere, crews have contained a large wildfire in southern Yavapai County around 77% of its perimeter.

Officials lifted evacuation notices for homes in several areas threatened by that fire.