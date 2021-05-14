American Red Cross blood drive opportunities in southern Arizona

The American Red Cross along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly are urging the community to give blood and platelets.

"As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer," the nonprofit said in a news release.

In the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.

“Donating blood is something that I’ve always done throughout my life,” said James Van Der Beek. “It seemed important. But I never knew how important until the woman I love most was in a situation where that much blood made the difference between life and death. It just brought it home in a very real way.”

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five*, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative.

The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 13 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 13 in southern Arizona

Pima County

Catalina

5/25/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., McDonald's - Catalina, 15885 N. Oracle Rd.

Green Valley

5/17/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friends in Deed - Low, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

5/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Quail Creek Clubhouse, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd

5/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Continental Road

6/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Silver Springs Senior Living Community, 500 West Camino Encanto

Oro Valley

5/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

5/18/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., McDonalds - Oro Valley, 10795 N. Oracle Rd.

Tucson

5/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd

5/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road

5/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View

5/17/2021: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Atrium, The Atrium, 5099 E. Grant Road

5/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

5/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.

5/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chapter, American Red Cross SoAZ Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

5/20/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson Paloma Village, 3110 E Skyline Dr.

5/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano

5/22/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mountain View Country Club, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., SaddleBrooke Community

5/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road

5/25/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Guild Mortgage, 1600 N. Kolb Rd., Suite 118

5/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Oro Valley Country Club, 300 W Greenock Dr.

5/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walgreens, 7800 N. Cortaro Rd

5/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Association of Realtors, 2445 N Tucson Blvd

5/27/2021: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., IHOP - Cortaro & Cerius, 8445 N Cerius Stratus

5/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E Broadway

5/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

5/30/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd

6/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Residence Inn, 2660 E. Medina Road

6/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., ARC Blood Donation Center - Foothills, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd #207

6/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

6/12/2021: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Estates, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

6/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lexi Reyes, 7800 N. Cortaro Rd

6/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Redhead's Return, American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

Vail

5/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ReSources at Vail Depot, 13105 E Colossal Cave Rd

5/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10220 Rees Loop

5/28/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago

5/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd

5/30/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Place

Cochise County

Benson

6/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Title Agency Inc. Benson, 363 W. 4th Street

Douglas

5/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Douglas Fire Department, 1400 E 10th St,

Pearce

5/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Church of Sunsites, 929 E. Treasure Drive

Portal

5/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Portal Rescue and Fire Station, 1216 W. Portal Road

Saint David

5/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LDS Meeting House, 640 W. Patton Street

Sierra Vista