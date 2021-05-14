AARP analysis shows Arizona COVID cases and deaths declining in nursing homes

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The latest release of AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows that both cases and deaths in nursing homes declined in the four weeks ending April 18, 2021.

In Arizona, 18.8% of nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses or aides, about a 3% decrease from the previous reporting period.

A new dashboard measure on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), shows 2.3% of nursing homes in Arizona had an urgent need for PPE in the four-week period.

"The good news is COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes continue to improve," said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP Arizona State Director. "But, we cannot breathe a real sigh of relief until the chronic, ongoing problems in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, such as staffing shortages, transparency, accountability, and poor infection control have been resolved. We call on Governor Doug Ducey for a full audit of the impact Covid-19 has had on our Long-Term Care system in Arizona."

AARP Arizona said it continues to fight for reforms to protect nursing home residents and ensure long-term care facilities provide high-quality care. Specifically, AARP Arizona said it will continue to ask state lawmakers and Governor Doug Ducey to enact or make permanent the components of AARP's five-point plan which is as follows:

Prioritize regular and ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for residents and staff—as well as for inspectors and any visitors.

Improve transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities; communication with families about discharges and transfers; and accountability for state and federal funding that goes to facilities.

Ensure access to in-person visitation following federal and state guidelines for safety and require continued access to virtual visitation for all residents.

Ensure quality care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight, and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care Ombudsmen.

Establish minimum nursing staffing standards.

Provide supplemental staff wages and benefits during this emergency.

Ensure that increases in nursing homes' reimbursement rates are spent on staff pay and to improve protections for residents.

Improve minimum wages for staff in residential and home care settings.

Ensure progress is made so that in-person visitation can safely occur and facilitate virtual visitation.

Create a pathway for single occupancy rooms in nursing homes.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus' infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, to identify specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The complete Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard. For more information on how COVID is impacting nursing homes and AARP's advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.