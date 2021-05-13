Several agencies come together to talk about border crossing safety

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson sector border patrol, Air and Marine Operations of the border patrol, and the Guatemalan and Mexican governments held a joint press conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Thursday talking about the dangers of crossing the border.

Sabri Dikman, the Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector said, "While we do everything,d we can to locate a person who is lost or distressed the bottom line is this roughly 18,000 square miles of mostly desert wilderness extend North of the border in our area of responsibility."

This rough terrain has led the Air and Marine Operations division to 27 search and rescues this year alone. They expect that number to keep climbing.

While Air and Marine have the capability to perform rescue missions, they do not have all the proper medical equipment to care for someone in extreme distress.

Michael Montgomery, the director of air operations for the Tucson sector said, "We are not an air ambulance. We are providing emergency medical care. We are lucky enough to have EMTs collaborate with border patrol. They have paramedics also."

Juanita Molina, the director of the border action Network says over the last 15 years she has seen a change in the kinds of people crossing the border. It used to be mostly adult males from Mexico.

Molina said, "But then we started to see a massive shift which is more people from Central America more children, more mothers, more families coming through."

They stress the biggest danger over the next few months is that summer heat, with the 100 degree days on the horizon.