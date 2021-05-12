Zipcode in Green Valley reaches herd immunity

TUCSON (KVOA) - Debbie Kenyon is the President of the Green Valley Council.

The retirement community South of Tucson has one of the highest vaccination rates in Southern Arizona.

In February, Green Valley was one of the first communities to bring a mobile vaccine pod to where they live.

"In four days, we had 3,000 people inoculated," Kenyon said.

The zip code 85622, which compromises both parts of Green Valley and Sahuarita, has more than 81 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. The nearby 85614 has roughly 74 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

"They told us that they wanted to be able to get shots and a lot of them said we don't want to drive up to Tucson and we took the proactive approach to bring pods down here for them," Kenyon said.

At the bottom of the map is zip code 85602 - it's a very rural part of Southern Arizona with a population of just more than 1,000.

The zip code includes both Pima County and Cochise County. According to data from the Pima County Health Department, less than a quarter of one percent of the population is vaccinated.

Only five people out of a population of just more than 1,000 have received a shot.

A spokesman for the county health department knows there are a couple of key factors of why some areas are struggling more than others.

"It's definitely a mixture of both hesitancy and access," Aaron Pacheco with PCHD said. "We are trying really hard in both of those areas. Number one, to provide information so people can make that decision for themselves and for their families, and then number two, to make that vaccine as accessible as possible."

Pima County has two mobile vaccine clinics set up Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One location is Greyhound Park in South Tucson. The other is at Wheeler Taft Library in Marana. No appointment is necessary.