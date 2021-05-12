Tucsonans donating stimulus checks to local non-profits

TUCSON (KVOA) - The need for help has increased in our area but so has the overwhelming call to help.

The Primavera Foundation, which helps families get affordable housing, has seen an increase in those needing help during the pandemic.

They rely heavily on donations and thankfully Tucsonans are all about giving back.

"I mean at first I was really quite moved to tears because somebody thought of giving us their stimulus check," JoAnn Salazar, Primavera Foundation said. "And it just kept happening and I was like gosh people are amazing."

Paul Gold, a Tucson retiree, is one of those donors who felt compelled to help.

"I don't think the amount of money that we're going to donate is going to save the world but it may buy a family that's in trouble some time," Gold said. "So the wage earner in that family can get a job and it could quite possibly keep them off the street."

While the Primavera Foundation has seen an increase in donations they are still in need of help.

"We have never seen this amount of folks needing our services," Salazar said. "So yes, the need continues to be great and every donation helps us again to not have to turn someone away but to be able to help them and keep them housed so that they don't lose that safe place to call home."

News 4 Tucson also checked in with United Way of Southern Arizona.

"Actually our donations are up this year and from our corporate partners who stepped us to help with our COVID-19 fund," Tony Penn, United Way Tucson CEO said. "Where we raised more than $1.4 million on tops of the usual $15 to $18 million that our United Way raises each year with Tucson and Southern Arizona annually."