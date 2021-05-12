Investigation into Sierra Vista man expands following new allegations of sex crimes with minors

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police in Sierra Vista say they have received new information implicating a man in additional sex crimes involving minors.

The 53-year-old Leandro Guillen was arrested last Friday on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

After serving a search warrant at Guillen's residence, detectives found "numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress," Sierra Vista Police Department says.

Since Monday, police say they have been contacted by nine individuals implicating Guillen in additional alleged sex crimes with minors.

“The allegations involve several more potential victims spanning many years,” SVPD Detective John Andela says. “The investigation into these alleged crimes will take time and the public will be notified if Guillen is charged with additional crimes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Det. John Andela at 520-452-7500.