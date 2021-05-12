Children’s Museum to be in full swing this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Children's Museum Tucson | Oro Valley will be back in full swing for the summer.

The Tucson location, 200 S. Sixth Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week starting on Memorial Day.

Its Oro Valley location, 11015 N. Oracle Rd., will resume a six-day schedule, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, beginning June 1.

COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask use and limited capacity, will be implemented at both sites.

Children's Museum Tucson is offering half-price admission during extended evening hours with bilingual programming. Discovery Nights take place from 5 to 7 on the third Thursday of each month.

For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.