18-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder of 30-year-old man in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man has been charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man earlier this month.

On May 1, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue, where David Scott Anderson was located. Police say the 30-year-old, who had signs of gunshot trauma, passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital for further treatment.

Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Initially, Diaz-Casales was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on May 6 following a pursuit. He was charged with felony flight from law enforcement and narcotic-related offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.