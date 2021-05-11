School bus hits Mountain View HS student

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Mountain View High School student was involved in a collision with a school bus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale Road.

Marana Unified School District says the student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

They say the student was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

"The bus was released by Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the driver will complete post-accident protocols," MUSD said.