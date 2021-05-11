Local animal shelter to hold drive-in adoption event

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is set to hold a drive-in adoption event on Friday.

The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., in the overflow parking lot.

Staffers will give attendees glow sticks to wave and “bid” for the auction-style adoptions.

Due to limited parking, the “Fiesta con los perros y los gatos” is limited to the first 50 people who sign up here.

PACC says families can bring their own pups for potential meet and greets with the dogs they are considering adopting, but they must stay on leash and in the car until the introductions happen.

The event will kick off with a showing of the Pixar short film “Kitbull” to get people in the adopting spirit.

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center will be selling snacks and drinks for humans -- much like a regular movie theater experience -- while Central Pet will be selling snacks for pets.

PACC is offering waived adoption and reclaim fees for adult animals for the month of May. This promotion will not include kittens or puppies. They will still be $50 each. There is also a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog that cannot be waived. All pets are up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed or neutered before being adopted.